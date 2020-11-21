OnePlus 9 Pro leak hints the curved screen is here to stay

Don’t expect the OnePlus 8T’s flat display to carry forward to the company’s next-gen flagship. OnLeaks and Voice have posted what’s claimed to be early renders of the OnePlus 9 Pro, and the design appears to maintain the curved display surface of the 8 Pro — like it or not, the flashy screen may come back. It would reportedly be a slightly smaller 6.55-inch panel, though, so the 9 Pro might be easier to wield than its 6.7-inch predecessor.

You’d also get the Galaxy Note 20-like rear camera bump rumored to be coming to the base OnePlus 9, although the Pro would have as many as four cameras in that space.