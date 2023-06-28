OnePlus' first foldable phone will reportedly feature a 2K screen

OnePlus might be the next company to jump into the foldable phone space, and it could have a few ways to stand out. Well-known tipster OnLeaks and MySmartPrice claim to have specs for the OnePlus Fold (aka OnePlus V Fold), a book-style foldable, and it will apparently deliver top-end performance. It will reportedly revolve around a 7.8-inch "2K" folding screen as well as a 6.3-inch external display (both 120Hz), and would come with a speedy Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip as well as 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You'd see 48-megapixel regular and ultra-wide cameras on the back, a 64MP telephoto sensor, a 32MP front cam for the external screen and a 20MP selfie shooter when the phone is open.

The 4,800mAh battery wouldn't be exceptional, and you'd have to be content with 'just' 67W fast wired charging instead of the 100W from the OnePlus 11. And yes, the brand's signature alert slider would make the cut despite the relatively novel form factor.

OnePlus is rumored to be launching the Fold this August, or about a month after Samsung is unofficially expected to debut the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. There's no word on pricing, but the claimed hardware could make it expensive.

The foldable phone category is still relatively small, with North Americans largely having to choose between the Galaxy Z line, Google's Pixel Fold and Motorola's Razr+. With OnePlus entering the arena, though, there are signs the field is heating up. That's good news for customers, as it might lead to more aggressive pricing and new entrants that were previously content to sit on the sidelines.