OnePlus Nord 3 delivers a 120Hz screen and 80W fast charging

OnePlus has unveiled the Nord 3, and it's a significant upgrade over the 2T — to the point where you might prefer it over comparable rivals. The new mid-range model jumps to a 6.7-inch, 120Hz 2,772 x 1,240 screen, promising a big boost over the 6.4-inch, 90Hz 1080p panel from its predecessor. You'll also get 80W wired fast charging the company claims can deliver a 60 percent charge in 15 minutes.

The OnePlus Nord 3 also makes the leap to a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip (versus the 2T's Dimensity 1300), and it now comes with up to 16GB of RAM instead of last year's 12GB. The battery is larger, too, at 5,000mAh versus 4,500mAh. The device's 50MP primary camera is the same as on the higher-end OnePlus 11. That won't beat the absolute best cameras on the market, but it's more compelling in this price class. You can also expect an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro sensor and a 16MP front cam.

Software support is stronger this time around. OnePlus now promises three years of major OS updates for the Nord 3 compared to just two for the 2T. You'll also receive four years of security fixes. That's not as extensive as for the OnePlus 11 or rivals like Samsung, but it still means your phone will likely remain up to date until you're ready to replace it.

OnePlus is taking Nord 3 pre-orders today, starting at €449 ($488) for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Pay €549 ($597) and you'll get 16GB of RAM alongside 256GB of storage. At the moment, though, it's only poised to reach 16 European Union countries as well as key markets like India. It's not surprising that OnePlus won't release the phone in the US (the company only offers its entry Nord N-series stateside), but it's also not coming to the UK as of this writing. A spokesperson told Tech Advisor last week that "logistical challenges" with customs prevented it from offering the Nord 3 and other phones online. You may still see a UK debut, but not in the immediate future.

Whether or not it's a good buy versus the Google Pixel 7a or Samsung Galaxy A54 depends on your priorities. OnePlus is offering some of the best display, camera hardware and memory in this category, but Google typically produces better real-world photos and offers a 'pure' Android interface with timelier upgrades. Samsung, meanwhile, offers better secondary cameras than OnePlus, more updates and tight integration with its ecosystem.

