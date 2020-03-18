Latest in Gear

Image credit: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

OnePlus will reveal its latest smartphone in AR on July 21st

It's preparing to show off the OnePlus Nord for the first time.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
37m ago
ANKARA, TURKEY - MARCH 18: A stock photo shows OnePlus in Ankara, Turkey on March 18, 2020. Esra Hacioglu / Anadolu Agency
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

OnePlus is almost ready to stop the drip feed of info and properly reveal its latest lineup of more affordable smartphones. It will hold a virtual launch event for the OnePlus Nord line on July 21st at 10AM ET. The company is trying something a little different this time, though.

Instead of checking out a YouTube stream, you can watch the event in augmented reality via the OnePlus Nord AR iOS and Android app. OnePlus will also give some people the chance to have a virtual hands-on with the device through the app. In a somewhat convoluted setup, it’ll send out physical invitations for that hands-on, with more details to come on how that’ll all work.

Leaks and reports have suggested the first Nord will include dual selfie cameras, along with a Snapdragon 765G processor and 90Hz AMOLED display. The launch is taking place a little later than expected, as OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said last month it’d take place on July 10th. He has also confirmed the first Nord phone will cost under $500.

The company is giving customers in Europe a second chance to secure a OnePlus Nord pre-order on Wednesday at 10AM CEST, with 900 devices available. The last batch of pre-orders starts at the same time a week later. Those who do plunk down £20 or €20 for a device they only really know the name of will score some OnePlus merch.

