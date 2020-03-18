OnePlus will reveal its latest smartphone in AR on July 21st

OnePlus is almost ready to stop the drip feed of info and properly reveal its latest lineup of more affordable smartphones. It will hold a virtual launch event for the OnePlus Nord line on July 21st at 10AM ET. The company is trying something a little different this time, though.

Instead of checking out a YouTube stream, you can watch the event in augmented reality via the OnePlus Nord AR iOS and Android app. OnePlus will also give some people the chance to have a virtual hands-on with the device through the app. In a somewhat convoluted setup, it’ll send out physical invitations for that hands-on, with more details to come on how that’ll all work.