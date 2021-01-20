Opera now has a game engine to go with its gamer-focused browser

It’s not often that a browser company acquires a game development platform. But that’s exactly what Opera has done with YoYo Games, a British team best known for GameMaker Studio 2. The latter is a hugely popular platform for novice game developers with little programming experience. It works well with 2D projects and has an approachable drag-and-drop interface, along with its own scripting language that can be used to build more advanced titles. GameMaker supports every major platform including PC, mobile and Nintendo Switch. A bunch of indie gems have been created with the software, including Spelunky and Hotline Miami.

Opera has bought the company for a simple reason: Opera GX. The gamer-focused web browser was launched in early access back in June 2019. Its headline feature is a slide-out control panel that lets you limit the browser’s bandwidth and see which tabs are demanding the most CPU and RAM resources. Opera says it will create a new division, sensibly called Opera Gaming, by combining the Opera GX and GameMaker teams.