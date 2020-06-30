Oppo put a 48MP camera and 5,000mAh battery into a budget phone

The affordable smartphone category is heating up, and Oppo wants to ride that wave. It just introduced an entry-level A72 phone that promises some strong features for the money, at least based on the spec sheet. It revolves around a 6.5-inch, 1080p display with a hole-punch 16-megapixel selfie camera, but the star of the show is a 48MP main rear camera joined by an 8MP ultra wide-angle cam and two 2MP portrait-oriented sensors. We’ve found Oppo’s budget camera quality to be merely okay, but it should be acceptable in this price range and will pack an Ultra Night Mode 2.0 to improve low-light shots without overexposing bright spots.

The A72 might also be a longevity champ. It’s only using a Snapdragon 665 processor with 4GB of RAM, but it touts a 5,000mAh battery that’s still not as common in entry devices. The combination of a modest CPU and a large power pack may work in your favor if you need to keep going all day.