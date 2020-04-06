Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget

Origin's EON15-X laptop is powered by AMD's 12-core desktop Ryzen 9 CPU

It also offers NVIDIA RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Comments
44 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Origin EON15-X laptop with a12-core AMD CPU
Engadget

Origin has unveiled the revamped EON15-X laptop with an impressive trick: It packs the 12-core AMD Ryzen 3900 desktop processor. As a reminder, this chip (for OEMs only) gives you many of the benefits of the powerful Ryzen 9 3900X gaming processor while reducing the TD power requirements from 105 to 65 watts. While the base and boost clock speeds are lower, you still get 12 cores and 24 threads to chop through content-creation multiprocessing chores.

At the same time, it’ll be a very respectable gaming machine thanks to the the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics and 144 Hz 1080p display, along with support for up to 32GB of RAM. It also features narrow bezels and comes in 20 percent lighter than the last model at 5.9 pounds. While that’s not exactly svelte, it’s not bad for a laptop designed to replace your desktop machine.

Keep in mind that a 65 watt CPU is still a lot for a laptop, so it may not have the longest battery life. Also, NVIDIA’s latest Max-Q features like Dynamic Boost and Advanced Optimus (mainly designed to increase gaming performance and battery life) only work with Intel CPUs for now. Still, this should be one beastly laptop, particularly for video editing, 3D work and other creative chores. Origin has yet to reveal the price or arrival date.

In this article: Personal Computing, laptop, Origin, EON15-X, AMD, Ryzen 9 3900, NVIDIA RTX 2070, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
44 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Microsoft Edge becomes the second most popular desktop web browser

Microsoft Edge becomes the second most popular desktop web browser

View
Twitter bans deepfakes that are 'likely to cause harm'

Twitter bans deepfakes that are 'likely to cause harm'

View
Quit trying to make Quibi happen

Quit trying to make Quibi happen

View
Honeywell says it built the world's most powerful quantum computer

Honeywell says it built the world's most powerful quantum computer

View
YouTube will remove videos falsely linking COVID-19 to 5G

YouTube will remove videos falsely linking COVID-19 to 5G

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr