Origin's EON15-X laptop is powered by AMD's 12-core desktop Ryzen 9 CPU

Origin has unveiled the revamped EON15-X laptop with an impressive trick: It packs the 12-core AMD Ryzen 3900 desktop processor. As a reminder, this chip (for OEMs only) gives you many of the benefits of the powerful Ryzen 9 3900X gaming processor while reducing the TD power requirements from 105 to 65 watts. While the base and boost clock speeds are lower, you still get 12 cores and 24 threads to chop through content-creation multiprocessing chores.

At the same time, it’ll be a very respectable gaming machine thanks to the the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics and 144 Hz 1080p display, along with support for up to 32GB of RAM. It also features narrow bezels and comes in 20 percent lighter than the last model at 5.9 pounds. While that’s not exactly svelte, it’s not bad for a laptop designed to replace your desktop machine.