Image credit: OtterBox

OtterBox's MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 cases will be available soon

The company has started selling other cases for Apple's new iPhones.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
OtterBox iPhone 12 cases
OtterBox

Like clockwork, whenever Apple refreshes any of its product lineups, accessories designed for the latest models start to pop up. OtterBox has announced its slate of iPhone 12 cases, including Otter+Pop versions, which have PopSockets’ PopTop built in, and Strada Series leather folio options. Those are available now from OtterBox’s website.

Perhaps most interestingly, OtterBox is making Symmetry Series+ cases that are compatible with the iPhone 12 MagSafe magnetic charging system. Those slim cases will be available soon. During this week’s iPhone 12 event, Apple said third-party MagSafe accessories were on the way, and it seems OtterBox will be one of the first companies to offer them.

