Latest in Gear

Image credit: OWC

OWC's cheap Mac Pro wheels are still pretty expensive

They're a bargain next to the Apple version, at least.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
30 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

OWC Rover Pro Mac Pro wheels
OWC

If you balked at the $400 extra to configure a Mac Pro with wheels (let alone the $699 to buy the kit after the fact), OWC is coming to your rescue. The company is taking pre-orders (via MacRumors and The Verge) for a Rover Pro wheel kit that will normally cost $250, and are available in advance for $199. You could save enough money over the Apple solution to get a (modest) RAM or video card upgrade for the machine itself.

Importantly, you don’t have to give up the Mac Pro’s default feet like you do with the official wheels. The Rover Pro kit attaches to the feet with a “few hand twists,” OWC said. And did we mention there are included wheel stops, so your premium workstation won’t roll away on its own?

The Rover Pro wheels should arrive in September. They’re still not a trivial purchase, but they’re considerably easier to justify if you’re still cost-conscious (yes, even for a $5,999+ tower) and want a way to quickly shuttle your Mac Pro around a movie set or music studio.

In this article: desktop, Computer, wheels, OWC, video, mac pro, Apple, accessories, personal computing, Rover Pro, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
30 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
Trump executive order seeks to ban TikTok, WeChat 'transactions' in 45 days

Trump executive order seeks to ban TikTok, WeChat 'transactions' in 45 days

View
Disney has no idea what it's doing with 'Mulan'

Disney has no idea what it's doing with 'Mulan'

View
20GB of Intel internal documents were leaked online

20GB of Intel internal documents were leaked online

View
The Morning After: Our favorite noise-canceling headphones got an upgrade

The Morning After: Our favorite noise-canceling headphones got an upgrade

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr