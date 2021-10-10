Owlet's smart baby sock is 20 percent off at Amazon for today only

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you're a new parent concerned about your child's health, this might be the sale you were looking for. Amazon is selling Owlet's Smart Sock 3 baby monitor for $240, or a sizeable 20 percent off the usual $300 price. That's nearly the best price we've seen, and it makes this wearable considerably easier to justify if you're already overwhelmed with all the costs of raising a baby.

At its core, the Smart Sock 3 is a relatively unintrusive heart and sleep monitor. It'll help you keep track of your baby's heart rate, blood oxygen levels and hours slept, with warnings if there's an unusual spike. While the sock won't fully replace in-person checks, it could set your mind at ease and let you focus on those moments when you're truly needed. The third-generation footwear provides quicker, more accurate readings as well as considerably easier charging.

With that said, there are no guarantees of a flawless experience. We found the Smart Sock 3 didn't fit quite as well as its predecessor and was more prone to disconnection alerts. Your circumstances may vary, but don't be surprised if you get the occasional false alarm. And babies will be babies — there's the chance your young one will kick the sensor off in the middle of the night. If the sock works as promised, though, it might just give you a better night's rest.

