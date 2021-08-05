Indie games 'Oxenfree II' and 'Carrion' are coming to PlayStation

The super-charming 'A Short Hike' is also headed to PS4.
Oxenfree II: Lost Signals
Night School Studio

While we await the inevitable delay of yet another big-budget game that was on the docket for this year, Sony revealed that several notable indies are coming to PlayStation consoles in the coming months. Among them is Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, which was announced for Nintendo Switch and PC in April. It's bound for PS4 and PS5. You'll once again have a radio that can pick up supernatural signals in the sequel to mystery adventure Oxenfree, which will arrive later this year.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.

In Carrion, you play as an amorphous monster who tries to escape from a research facility and devours anyone unfortunate to get in its way. The horror game picked up solid reviews when it was released on Switch, PC and Xbox One in 2020, and it was nominated at The Game Awards. Devolver will bring Carrion to PS4 later this year.

The ultra-charming exploration game A Short Hike will also hit PS4 by the end of the year. The pixelated adventure, which is currently available on PC and Switch, is a real gem and it's well worth checking out.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.

Elsewhere during its indie showcase, Sony revealed more gameplay details for the long-awaited Axiom Verge 2 (arriving later this year) and showed off crafting adventure Wytchwood (coming to PS4 and PS5 this fall). The spotlight also landed on vertical-scrolling shoot-'em-up Sol Cresta, the latest entry in the classic Cresta shoot 'em up series, which first came to light as an April Fools' joke last year. It should hit PS4, Switch and PC this year.

And then there's the small matter of Hades, which is widely considered one of the very best games of 2020. As part of the showcase, Supergiant explained the origins of its hit dungeon crawler, which lands on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on August 13th.

