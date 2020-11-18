'The Last of Us Part II' leads the 2020 Game Awards nominees

The Game Awards are just a few weeks away, and we now know which games are in contention. The Last of Us Part II leads the way with 10 nominations. It seems to be nominated in every category in which it was eligible, including game of the year and the action/adventure category.

Naughty Dog’s brutal epic picked up two nods for stellar performances from Ashley Johnson (Ellie) and Laura Bailey (Abby). It was also recognized for its game direction, narrative, art direction, score/music, audio design and accessibility.