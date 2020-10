Following last weekend’s debut of co-op gameplay and New Game+, SuckerPunch is ready to release more new ways to play.

The company announced on Thursday that beginning at 8am Pacific every Friday, the team would release new “Weekly Challenges.” These would be nightmare difficulty 2-player Story missions and 4-player Survival missions with various mods and tweaks included to keep the competition fresh. The two highest scoring teams will get their names put up in lights on the weekly leaderboard.