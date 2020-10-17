'Ghost of Tsushima' has another patch on the way soon

The 1.1 update for Sucker Punch’s excellent Ghost of Tsushima only just arrived, and PS4 gamers are already enjoying the New Game+ experience and co-op modes (as well as, presumably, petting every single dog). However, bringing the game online has introduced a few new issues, with players reporting frequent PSN / network connection warning pop-ups during play. Others have had issues with unlocking certain content or trophies, as well as with the amulets in their armor.

We're working on fixes and will have a new patch as soon as these have been resolved.



If you see a "No Content" error, be sure you're logged into PSN and download the Legends add-on from the PS Store matching your game’s region. Contact https://t.co/kzsFTmwb3a if errors continue — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 Version 1.1 OUT NOW! (@SuckerPunchProd) October 17, 2020

The developers have already responded, saying a new patch is on the way “soon” to address the issues. Meanwhile, players are overwhelmingly showing positive reactions to the update, as they plow through one of the last great games of the generation, again.