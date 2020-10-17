Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Sony

'Ghost of Tsushima' has another patch on the way soon

A patch for the 1.1 'Ghost of Tsushima' update will address network errors and other issues.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
Comments
39 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

'Ghost of Tsushima'
Sony

The 1.1 update for Sucker Punch’s excellent Ghost of Tsushima only just arrived, and PS4 gamers are already enjoying the New Game+ experience and co-op modes (as well as, presumably, petting every single dog). However, bringing the game online has introduced a few new issues, with players reporting frequent PSN / network connection warning pop-ups during play. Others have had issues with unlocking certain content or trophies, as well as with the amulets in their armor.

The developers have already responded, saying a new patch is on the way “soon” to address the issues. Meanwhile, players are overwhelmingly showing positive reactions to the update, as they plow through one of the last great games of the generation, again.

In this article: PS4, Ghost of Tsushima, Sucker Punch, update, patch, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
39 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

NASA taps Nokia to bring LTE to the Moon

NASA taps Nokia to bring LTE to the Moon

View
iPhone 12 comes with free EarPods in France thanks to radiation laws

iPhone 12 comes with free EarPods in France thanks to radiation laws

View
HP’s Spectre x360 13 with an OLED display is $400 off at Best Buy

HP’s Spectre x360 13 with an OLED display is $400 off at Best Buy

View
'Dota 2' will get year-round updates and crack down on 'smurfs'

'Dota 2' will get year-round updates and crack down on 'smurfs'

View
Tesla Model 3 2021 refresh offers more range and other improvements

Tesla Model 3 2021 refresh offers more range and other improvements

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr