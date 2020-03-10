'Ghost of Tsushima' co-op mode arrives on October 16th

You won’t have to wait too much longer to play Ghost of Tsushima with your friends. Sucker Punch has confirmed that the game’s co-op Legends mode will arrive October 16th as part of a free version 1.1 update that also includes a New Game+ single-player mode. As promised, you can play either two-player story missions (with twists that require teamwork), four-player survival missions and even an MMO-style raid.

Rather than play as Jin from the solo game, you pick from class-based, customizable characters. Samurai focus on rushing headlong into combat, while Hunters snipe enemies from afar. Ronin are healers with spirit dogs (see above), while Assassins focus on fast travel and one-shot kills. You can expect unlockable gear and cosmetics as you play.