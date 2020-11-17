‘Destiny 2’ is free for all on Stadia starting on November 19th

With Stadia’s one-year anniversary mere days away, Google is trying something different to encourage people to give the platform a try. Starting on November 19th, you’ll be able to play Destiny 2 through Stadia for free.

That’s a significant change for Google. Over the past year, you’ve had to either subscribe to Stadia Pro and claim a complimentary copy of Destiny 2: The Collection or purchase the game’s Forsaken and Shadowkeep expansions separately to play. In either case, you had to spend money with Google to access the game. No more. And better yet, even if you’re not a Stadia Pro subscriber, you can take advantage of this new setup — though keep in mind you won’t be able to play the game in 4K without paying for Stadia’s premium tier.