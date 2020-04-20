Apple ProRes RAW is coming to Panasonic's S1H 'Netflix' camera

As it promised last September, Panasonic is ready to bring Apple ProRes RAW support to its cinema-centric S1H full-frame mirrorless camera. The firmware version 2.0, coming next month, will introduce support for 5.9K (5,888 x 3,312) 12-bit ProRes RAW video output over HDMI. The caveat is that there’s just one recorder that will support it, the Atomos Ninja V 4K HDR monitor-recorder, which also records 4K ProRes RAW on Nikon’s Z6 and Z7 mirrorless cameras.

On top of 5.9K at up to 29.97 fps, you’ll be able to output cinema 4K (4,128 x 2,176) using a cropped Super 35mm portion of the sensor at up to 60 fps and super anamorphic 3.5K (3,536 x 2,656) at 50 fps. The new firmware will also let you record 6K/5.9K/5.4K video internally and output downconverted video to the Atomos Ninja V over the HDMI port. That can be handy as a backup, viewing dailies and for doing a rough cut edit.