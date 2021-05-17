Login
Sign up

Paramount+ adds Brazil's top soccer league to its live sports stable

Every Brasileirão match will stream on the platform through 2023.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|05.17.21
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
May 17th, 2021
In this article: news, cbs sports, entertainment, brasileirao, brazil, sports, soccer, streaming, paranount plus
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - FEBRUARY 25: Goalkeeper Diego Alves and Diego of Flamengo lift the champions trophy after a match between Sao Paulo and Flamengo as part of 2020 Brasileirao Series A at Morumbi Stadium on February 25, 2021 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Buda Mendes via Getty Images

Paramount+ is about to become home to another soccer league. It will be the US English-language broadcaster for the Campeonato Brasileirão Série A, Brazil's top league, through 2023.

Starting on May 29th, all 380 Brasileirão matches will stream on Paramount+ for each of the next three seasons. CBS Sports will show highlights and other coverage on CBS Sports HQ, as well as its website and app.

The deal brings the number of live soccer matches available on Paramount+ each year to more than 1,400. Along with Brasileirão, the platform holds the rights to the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, the National Women's Soccer League, CONCACAF national team competitions (including some USA World Cup qualifiers), Italy's Serie A and Argentina's Liga Profesional de Fútbol.

That's a solid lineup, but soccer fans are spoiled for choice when it comes to streaming services in the US. ESPN+ just added Spain's La Liga to its impressive stable, while Peacock has rights to the English Premier League.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget