Paramount+ adds Brazil's top soccer league to its live sports stable

Paramount+ is about to become home to another soccer league. It will be the US English-language broadcaster for the Campeonato Brasileirão Série A, Brazil's top league, through 2023.

Starting on May 29th, all 380 Brasileirão matches will stream on Paramount+ for each of the next three seasons. CBS Sports will show highlights and other coverage on CBS Sports HQ, as well as its website and app.

The deal brings the number of live soccer matches available on Paramount+ each year to more than 1,400. Along with Brasileirão, the platform holds the rights to the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, the National Women's Soccer League, CONCACAF national team competitions (including some USA World Cup qualifiers), Italy's Serie A and Argentina's Liga Profesional de Fútbol.

That's a solid lineup, but soccer fans are spoiled for choice when it comes to streaming services in the US. ESPN+ just added Spain's La Liga to its impressive stable, while Peacock has rights to the English Premier League.