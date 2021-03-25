Paramount+ will stream Serie A soccer in the US starting next season

Paramount+ is beefing up its soccer credentials . Starting in August, the service will stream all 380 matches from Italy's Serie A each season, along with at least 25 Coppa Italia matches (including the final) and the Supercoppa Italiana. Paramount+ and CBS Sports, which will air some games on other platforms, now have the exclusive US rights to Serie A through 2024.

Along with the Premier League , La Liga, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, Serie A is one of the big five European leagues, so this is a feather in the cap of Paramount+. The league is home to several top players, including Juventus megastar Cristiano Ronaldo. Paramount+ already streams UEFA Champions League and Europa League games, along with the National Women's Soccer League. It's also showing some CONCACAF Men’s World Cup qualifiers, in which the US Men's National Team is participating.