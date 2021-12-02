ESPN+ lands Belgium Pro League rights to boost its soccer lineup

ESPN+ has bolstered its impressive soccer credentials by adding yet another league to its stable. Its five-year deal with the Belgian Pro League gets underway this weekend with three live games: STVV vs. Zulte Waregem on Saturday, and Sunday’s double-header of Standard Liege vs. Royal Antwerp and Charleroi vs. Club Brugge.

The service will stream up to three matches each gameweek in English and Spanish, according to World Soccer Talk. Several Americans are involved in the league, including Anderlecht's Matt Miazga, Mark McKenzie of Genk, and Brugge's Ethan Horvath, all of whom have played for the USMNT.

While the Belgian Pro League is not nearly on the same level as the major European divisions (the Premier League, La Liga, Seria A, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga) in terms of global cachet, it includes several teams who compete in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League. That offers players a great way to make names for themselves, so if you tune into a Belgian Pro League game on ESPN+, you might be watching some future superstars in action.

The move makes ESPN+ an even better deal for soccer fans. The $6/month service offers games from Major League Soccer, the MLS Cup, the Bundesliga and Serie A, along with lower English divisions, the FA Cup, the Chinese Super League and much more.