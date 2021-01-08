Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: ESPN

'SportsNation' is making a comeback on ESPN+

With a new crew, ESPN hopes to recapture the "social experience" of the original.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
SportsNation is coming back on streaming with ESPN+
ESPN

When ESPN’s SportsNation first launched in 2009, a lot of its material came directly from the internet via YouTube, tweets and online polling — making for some lively, meme-filled counterprogramming to ESPN’s stodgy SportsCenter. The show eventually ended in 2018 on cable, but ESPN has announced that it’s coming back on its ESPN+ streaming service with three new hosts: Ashley Brewer, Treavor Scales and Taylor Twellman.

ESPN intends to get back to its social media roots, with the hosts (all current ESPN personalities), along with guests like WNBA player Chiney Ogwumike and House of Highlights Instagram account founder Omar Raja. “Together, they will provide a look at the previous night’s most resonant plays and dig into social reaction, debate, Top 5 lists, deep dives, interviews and more,” said ESPN.

ESPN+ has amassed 10.3 million subscribers for the $6 per month service as of November 2020, according to parent Disney. It’s also available in a $13 per month bundle with Disney+ and Hulu. It offers exclusive live sports and archives to older games, originals like Peyton’s Places with Peyton Manning and its 30 for 30 documentary library on personalities like Lance Armstrong and Bruce Lee.

