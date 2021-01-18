Parler's website is back up, but the service is still unavailable

One week after it lost access to Amazon’s hosting servers, Parler’s website is back online in limited form. Visit it today and you’ll find a message from CEO John Matze. “Hello world, is this thing on?” he says at the top of the page. “We will resolve any challenge before us and plan to welcome all of you back soon,” a follow-up message declares.
Parler went offline last Sunday when Amazon suspended the company’s access to its hosting services for violating its terms of service. That same weekend, Google and then Apple removed Parler’s app from their respective marketplaces. The enforcement actions came after evidence came out that Trump supporters and far-right extremists used the platform to organize January 6th’s deadly US Capitol attack, which left five people dead.