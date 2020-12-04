PAX plans a return to in-person events in 2021

With optimism and safety in mind, we're announcing our #PAX 2021 Dates. Read the full statement below: pic.twitter.com/dDMhsJwd7t — PAX (@pax) December 4, 2020

PAX West has been set for September 3rd-6th in Seattle and the return of PAX Unplugged is earmarked for December 10th-12th in Philadelphia. More details on PAX Australia 2021 should be revealed in the coming weeks. Unfortunately, the revamped schedule doesn’t leave room for a PAX South to take place in 2021. Organizers are aiming to bring that event back in 2022.

The PAX team says it won't put anyone at risk if COVID-19 "remains a major barrier to safely gathering at one of our shows." If that's the case, it'll either cancel the event in question or move it online.

Several major publishers, including Sony, Capcom and Square Enix, pulled out of PAX East this year over coronavirus concerns. Other PAX events were canceled, and a virtual version took place in September.