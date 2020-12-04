Latest in Gaming

Image credit: PAX/Kiko

PAX plans a return to in-person events in 2021

The first, PAX East, is scheduled to take place in June.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
PAX East 2020
PAX/Kiko

PAX events could return in their regular in-person format next year. Dates have been set for the 2021 installments of PAX East, West and Unplugged.

As things stand, PAX East is scheduled to run June 3rd-6th in Boston. The gaming expo typically takes place in March or April, so it seems organizers have their fingers crossed the COVID-19 pandemic will be under control by June. Setting PAX East for later than usual means there's more of a chance the event will actually go ahead. If their current schedules hold, PAX East would wrap up only nine days before the start of E3 2021.

PAX West has been set for September 3rd-6th in Seattle and the return of PAX Unplugged is earmarked for December 10th-12th in Philadelphia. More details on PAX Australia 2021 should be revealed in the coming weeks. Unfortunately, the revamped schedule doesn’t leave room for a PAX South to take place in 2021. Organizers are aiming to bring that event back in 2022. 

The PAX team says it won't put anyone at risk if COVID-19 "remains a major barrier to safely gathering at one of our shows." If that's the case, it'll either cancel the event in question or move it online. 

Several major publishers, including Sony, Capcom and Square Enix, pulled out of PAX East this year over coronavirus concerns. Other PAX events were canceled, and a virtual version took place in September. 

