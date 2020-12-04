PAX plans a return to in-person events in 2021

PAX events could return in their regular in-person format next year. Dates have been set for the 2021 installments of PAX East, West and Unplugged.
As things stand, PAX East is scheduled to run June 3rd-6th in Boston. The gaming expo typically takes place in March or April, so it seems organizers have their fingers crossed the COVID-19 pandemic will be under control by June. Setting PAX East for later than usual means there's more of a chance the event will actually go ahead. If their current schedules hold, PAX East would wrap up only nine days before the start of E3 2021.