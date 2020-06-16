Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Dabe/PAX

PAX West will be PAX Online this year

The nine-day event also replaces PAX Aus.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Comments
28 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

PAX West 2019
Dabe/PAX

Due to the impact of COVID-19, PAX West won't be going ahead as an in-person event in Seattle this year. A digital replacement, PAX Online, is on the cards instead. It'll run from September 12th-20th, and it'll be entirely free.

There'll be three streams running non-stop through the entire event, which will include gameplay, panels, concerts and competitions. PAX Online will feature esports tournaments and you'll be able to download some game demos to try at home. There'll be some surprises in store, along with some "new and exciting stuff." 

PAX Aus and EGX events have also been canceled this year, and the folks behind those are also working on PAX Online. The team is working to help PAX community members connect with each other during the event though the likes of chat rooms, tournament systems and ways to group up and play together.

PAX West and Aus are just the latest major gaming expos to be affected by the pandemic. E3, Gamescom, Tokyo Game Show, Blizzcon and many more have either been canceled or moved online. PAX East was one of the last big game events to take place before shelter-in-place measures really took hold, but the likes of Sony and CD Projekt Red pulled out beforehand due to coronavirus concerns.

In this article: coronavirus, covid-19, pax west, paxwest, games, video games, videogames, pax aus, paxaus, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
28 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
'The Witcher 3' console players can claim a free PC copy

'The Witcher 3' console players can claim a free PC copy

View
Linksys unveils a more affordable mesh router with WiFi 6

Linksys unveils a more affordable mesh router with WiFi 6

View
AMD's XT chips are faster versions of its Ryzen 3000 CPUs

AMD's XT chips are faster versions of its Ryzen 3000 CPUs

View
The Morning After: T-Mobile's twelve-hour Monday outage

The Morning After: T-Mobile's twelve-hour Monday outage

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr