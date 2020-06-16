PAX West will be PAX Online this year

Due to the impact of COVID-19, PAX West won't be going ahead as an in-person event in Seattle this year. A digital replacement, PAX Online, is on the cards instead. It'll run from September 12th-20th, and it'll be entirely free.

There'll be three streams running non-stop through the entire event, which will include gameplay, panels, concerts and competitions. PAX Online will feature esports tournaments and you'll be able to download some game demos to try at home. There'll be some surprises in store, along with some "new and exciting stuff."