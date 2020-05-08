Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Tomohiro Ohsumi via Getty Images

Tokyo Game Show 2020 has been canceled

It will be replaced by an online event to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
CHIBA, JAPAN - SEPTEMBER 12: An attendee takes a photograph of signage of the Tokyo Game Show 2019 during the business day at Makuhari Messe on September 12, 2019 in Chiba, Japan. The Tokyo Game Show will be open to the public on September 14 and 15, 2019. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)
Tomohiro Ohsumi via Getty Images

This year’s Tokyo Game Show has been officially canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It definitely doesn’t come as a surprise, seeing as Game Developers Conference and other big gaming and tech events for 2020 had to be scrapped in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Social distancing at huge conferences would be impossible, after all, especially since going to TGS’ usual venue (Makuhari Messe) usually means having to take Tokyo’s packed trains.

“Due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on a global scale and the situation remains unpredictable in Japan as well, the organizer and the co-organizers have reached this decision after a long consideration to place the utmost priority on the health and safety of visitors, exhibitors and stakeholders. We ask for your kind understanding and cooperation,” the organizers said in a statement.

Like other canceled events for the year, the in-person TGS conference will be replaced by an all-digital affair. It’s not entirely clear if it will still take place from September 24th through the 27th, but the organizers said they’re planning an online alternative and will release more details later this month.

