Tokyo Game Show 2020 has been canceled

This year’s Tokyo Game Show has been officially canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It definitely doesn’t come as a surprise, seeing as Game Developers Conference and other big gaming and tech events for 2020 had to be scrapped in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Social distancing at huge conferences would be impossible, after all, especially since going to TGS’ usual venue (Makuhari Messe) usually means having to take Tokyo’s packed trains.

“Due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on a global scale and the situation remains unpredictable in Japan as well, the organizer and the co-organizers have reached this decision after a long consideration to place the utmost priority on the health and safety of visitors, exhibitors and stakeholders. We ask for your kind understanding and cooperation,” the organizers said in a statement.