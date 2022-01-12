2021 was a very good year for the PC market

The picture for 2022 looks rosy, too.
Jon Fingas
J. Fingas|01.12.22
@jonfingas

Sponsored Links

Jon Fingas
J. Fingas
@jonfingas
January 12th, 2022
In this article: computer, news, gear, Q4 2021, Lenovo, HP, Apple, market share, Dell, personal computing, Acer, Canalys
This illustration photo shows a person working on their laptop from a home office in Los Angeles on August 13, 2021. - In the United States, companies are delaying one after another the return of their employees to the office, worried about the new wave of contaminations with the spread of the Delta variant. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

If you thought the PC market's pandemic-era renaissance would continue throughout 2021... you guessed correctly. Canalys estimates PC shipments jumped 15 percent year-over-year to 341 million despite supply shortages. Simply put, many of the customers in 2021 were adding new PCs rather than replacing existing ones. Remote students and seniors were purchasing first computers, for example, while multiple systems were "more common" in some areas.

PC market share in 2021
Canalys

Some PC brands had a better time than others, though. Lenovo, HP, Dell, Apple and Acer held on to their respective top-five positions in shipments, but Apple and Acer were the shining stars after growing deliveries over 20 percent compared to 2020. Frontrunners Lenovo and HP had the slowest growth of the leaders in 2021, and saw their shipments fall in the very last quarter where other rivals grew. Their size didn't help them capitalize on expanded demand for computers, to put it another way.

It also seems likely that 2022 will be similarly bright. Principal Analyst Rushabh Doshi predicted the new year would be one of "digital acceleration" as people shift toward high-end PCs and accessories that help with remote work. It's too soon to say how accurate that prediction might be, but it coincides with a PC revival we saw at CES — competition appears to be as fierce as ever.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget