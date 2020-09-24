Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: NBC via Getty Images

All 45 seasons of SNL arrive on Peacock October 1st

Just in time for the start of season 46 on October 3rd.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
34m ago
Comments
24 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Eddie Murphy" Episode 1777 -- Pictured: (l-r) Michael Che, and host Eddie Murphy as Gumby during Weekend Update on Saturday, December 21, 2019 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
NBC via Getty Images

NBC’s Peacock streaming service will start streaming its entire back catalog of Saturday Night Live episodes on October 1st, according to Deadline and Variety. Once all 45 seasons of SNL make their way to Peacock, it will mark the first time the entire run of the sketch comedy show has been available to watch in one place.

Peacock currently has some of Saturday Night Live’s most famous episodes, particularly ones involving notable past guests like Chris Farley. You can also watch seasons one through five and seasons 30 through to 45 on Hulu, but that means you miss on the show’s 80s run with Eddie Murphy.  

The timing means you’ll be able to rewatch the series ahead of the premiere of season 46 on October 3rd, which Chris Rock will host. It also comes just weeks after NBCUniversal and Roku signed a deal, following tense negotiations, to bring Peacock to Roku devices

In this article: Peacock, NBC Universal, snl, Saturday Night Live, av, streaming, Streaming video, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
24 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Someone bought the new Chromecast and told Reddit all about it

Someone bought the new Chromecast and told Reddit all about it

View
Apple iPad (2020) and iPadOS 14 review

Apple iPad (2020) and iPadOS 14 review

View
Here's everything Amazon announced at its big hardware event

Here's everything Amazon announced at its big hardware event

View
Microsoft is bringing Xbox remote play to iOS

Microsoft is bringing Xbox remote play to iOS

View
The Morning After: Amazon's new security camera is also an in-home drone

The Morning After: Amazon's new security camera is also an in-home drone

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr