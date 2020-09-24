All 45 seasons of SNL arrive on Peacock October 1st

NBC’s Peacock streaming service will start streaming its entire back catalog of Saturday Night Live episodes on October 1st, according to Deadline and Variety. Once all 45 seasons of SNL make their way to Peacock, it will mark the first time the entire run of the sketch comedy show has been available to watch in one place.

Peacock currently has some of Saturday Night Live’s most famous episodes, particularly ones involving notable past guests like Chris Farley. You can also watch seasons one through five and seasons 30 through to 45 on Hulu, but that means you miss on the show’s 80s run with Eddie Murphy.