Peacock will debut in the UK and Ireland on November 16th

Sky TV and NOW subscribers in the UK and Ireland will soon have access to many more shows and movies and no extra cost. Starting on November 16th, they'll be able to watch content from Peacock as part of the streaming service's soft launch in those countries. This is the first time Peacock will be officially available outside of the US (though some folks elsewhere surely found a VPN workaround).

Bringing Peacock to Sky makes perfect sense. Not only is it the pay TV market leader in the UK, Sky shares a parent company with NBCUniversal: Comcast . Peacock content will be available on Sky platforms in other countries in the coming months, including Germany, Italy, Austria, and Switzerland.

NBCU hasn't confirmed whether Peacock will be available as a standalone service in Europe. For now, the content will be ad-supported on Sky. The library includes Peacock originals such as Saved by the Bell and Punky Brewster reboots, Rutherford Falls and Vanderpump Rules. Upcoming original series include MacGruber, Bel-Air, Joe Exotic (working title), Ted and a new version of Battlestar Galactica.

Sky and NOW subscribers will find a ton of classic TV shows on the service too. They'll be able to watch the likes of The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, Heroes, Friday Night Lights, Top Chef and Keeping Up With The Kardashians. As for movies, they can watch flicks such as Children of Men, Hanna, Hannibal, Out of Sight, Pride & Prejudice, Scent of a Woman, A Simple Wish and United 93.