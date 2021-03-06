Peloton is cutting the price of its digital memberships for students, healthcare workers, teachers, first responders, military and military families. The service usually costs $12.99 per month, and offers access to the company’s entire workout library including live classes, but doesn't require specialized Peloton hardware.

The steepest discount is for students, who can subscribe for $6.99 per month, and can keep that price so long as they verify they're still a student each year. Healthcare workers, teachers and first responders can subscribe for $9.99 per month, again, with annual verification required. Military and military families pay "$9.99 for life," with no ongoing verification required. A 30-day trial is available before you commit to a subscription.

We took a look at Peloton Digital versus Apple Fitness+ and other services like Daily Burn earlier this year. Check out our workout-at-home service report card for in-depth impressions and analysis.