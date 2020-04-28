Pentagon officially releases 'UFO' footage

As if the world didn’t have enough to contend with at this point in time, we’ve now got another global challenge to add to the list: aliens. Well, maybe. The Pentagon has officially released three video clips showing “unidentified aerial phenomena” (aka UFOs) darting around the skies above US military bases. The footage had previously been released in 2007 by a private company.
In the clips you can hear the pilots who captured the footage express surprise at how quickly the objects are moving, echoing similar accounts from 2017, when a US Navy pilot told CNN he’d seen an UFO moving rapidly, “like a ping pong ball, bouncing off a wall.” Reports such as these actually resulted in the Pentagon running an official UFO identification program for five years until 2012, when funding ran out.