Latest in Gear

Image credit: Philips

Philips' new smart toothbrush adapts to your brushing style

The Sonicare 9900 Prestige will automatically select the appropriate mode for you.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
59m ago
Comments
25 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
image of the new Philips Sonicare toothbrush
Philips

Sponsored Links

At CES today, Philips is announcing a new flagship toothbrush that it hopes will stand toe-to-toe against rivals from Oral-B and others. The company says its new Sonicare 9900 Prestige uses “AI” to monitor your oral health and brushing style to better protect your teeth from decay. Using “SenseIQ,” the new smart brush will sense how hard you press against your teeth and adjust the intensity of the vibrations to suit. 

The company said that “most of us apply too much pressure while brushing,” with the new unit designed to mitigate that tendency. And the new brush head has a new set of angled bristles that, says Philips, will remove 20 times more plaque than existing models. The Sonicare app offers real-time guidance on how people should best clean their teeth, and the more you use it, the more personalized your recommendations.

Over time, the software will be able to offer weekly, monthly and even annual progress reports. Even better is that the brush’s new travel case (made from leatherette) comes with its own integrated USB-C port for easier recharging on the go. We’re still waiting to hear when you’ll be able to buy one, and how much it’ll cost to own, but we imagine it’ll be a decent chunk of change for a flagship brush. 

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2021 right here!

In this article: Toothbrush, Sonicare, CES2021, Smart Toothbrush, AI, Sonicare 9900 Prestige, Philips, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
25 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

LG Display reveals that 42-inch OLED TVs are coming soon

LG Display reveals that 42-inch OLED TVs are coming soon

View
LG's rollable phone is a tantalizing response to Samsung's foldables

LG's rollable phone is a tantalizing response to Samsung's foldables

View
LG's latest 4K UltraFine monitor is its first with an OLED panel

LG's latest 4K UltraFine monitor is its first with an OLED panel

View
LG dials up the brightness on its 2021 mid-range OLED TVs

LG dials up the brightness on its 2021 mid-range OLED TVs

View
OnePlus unveils its first smartband

OnePlus unveils its first smartband

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr