Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Philo

Philo’s budget TV service now works with Chromecast

It’s part of Philo Connect, a plan to support synchronized viewing across devices.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
39m ago
Comments
25 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Philo TV
Philo

Philo’s budget TV service is now Chromecast compatible. Subscribers with the Android app can cast Philo to a Chromecast or Chromecast-supported TV. That could make it easier to watch Philo on a big screen. The company says this is the first part of “Philo Connect,” which will allow users to seamlessly watch content across multiple devices.

While Philo started out as a streaming service for students, it has become one of the most popular budget-friendly options for cord cutters. For $20 per month, users get 61 channels. Philo lets you watch on the web, iOS and Android smartphones, Roku, Fire TV, Android TV and Apple TV. The company says it wants to bring Philo Connect to those devices as well.

“We took the time to build Philo Connect to expand our experience to support synchronized viewing on all your devices, not just Chromecast,” said Devon Ray Williams, Philo’s head of product. “Today’s launch has laid the groundwork for us to support social viewing and watch parties between multiple users, no matter where they are.”

In this article: philo, chromecast, philo connect, streaming, streaming tv, budget, synchronized, tv, news, entertainment, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
25 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

After Starship test fire, Elon Musk expects 150-meter hop 'soon'

After Starship test fire, Elon Musk expects 150-meter hop 'soon'

View
'Avengers: Endgame' directors will make Netflix's most expensive film yet

'Avengers: Endgame' directors will make Netflix's most expensive film yet

View
Where do you stand on the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller?

Where do you stand on the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller?

View
Oppo's new smartwatch runs Wear OS but with better health tracking

Oppo's new smartwatch runs Wear OS but with better health tracking

View
'Halo Infinite' team on graphics criticism: 'we do have work to do'

'Halo Infinite' team on graphics criticism: 'we do have work to do'

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr