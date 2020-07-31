Philo’s budget TV service now works with Chromecast

Philo’s budget TV service is now Chromecast compatible. Subscribers with the Android app can cast Philo to a Chromecast or Chromecast-supported TV. That could make it easier to watch Philo on a big screen. The company says this is the first part of “Philo Connect,” which will allow users to seamlessly watch content across multiple devices.

While Philo started out as a streaming service for students, it has become one of the most popular budget-friendly options for cord cutters. For $20 per month, users get 61 channels. Philo lets you watch on the web, iOS and Android smartphones, Roku, Fire TV, Android TV and Apple TV. The company says it wants to bring Philo Connect to those devices as well.