Pick up a Google Nest Hub (2nd gen) for just $55

The well-reviewed Google Nest Hub (2nd gen) is now available for just $55 via a Wellbots code. That’s a discount of $45, as the smart display normally retails for $100. All you have to do is order the product from Wellbots and put in the promo code of “45HUBENG.” You’ll be well on your way to owning a smart display that’s been praised for its loud speakers, sleep tracking capabilities and seamless access to Google Assistant.

Wellbots and Google have paired up for even more deals, as the Pixel Watch is available for $75 off with the code “75WATCHENG” and you can pick up a pair of Pixel Buds Pro earbuds for $55 less than the original retail price, via the code “55PIXENG.”

Google Nest Hub (2nd gen) Cherlynn Low / Engadget Nest Hub (2nd gen) $55 $100 Save $45 Get a Google Nest Hub (2nd gen) for $55. $55 at Wellbots

The second-generation Google Nest Hub is already over two years old, so the company could be prepping a third-generation model for the near future, but it definitely won’t be $55. Also, the company recently released a version with a larger screen, called the Nest Hub Max, which clocks in at $220.

In the meantime, if you want a smart display with plenty of high-tech features like automatic dimming, a snazzy visual interface and smart home controls, plunk down that $55 and purchase a Nest Hub.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.