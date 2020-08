Pinterest

Pinterest’s augmented reality Try On feature, through which you can virtually try on makeup via the Lens function, supports skin tone searches too. That way, you can see how different products look on people with skin tones similar to your own.

Try On now includes more than 10,000 “shoppable shades that are discoverable across 48 million beauty pins,” according to Pinterest. NARS, Cle de Peau and Thrive Causemetics are among the latest brands whose products are available for you to virtually test out though Try On.

Along with those updates, Pinterest just expanded skin tone searches beyond the US to the UK, Canada, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.