Latest in Gear

Image credit: Pinterest

Pinterest's new Lens feature lets you find products based on your photos

Snap and shop.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
34m ago
Comments
25 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Pinterest Shop Tab Lens
Pinterest

Pinterest is back on its shopping flex with a new “Shop” tab in Lens camera search results. From today, you’ll be able to tap the camera in search bar, snap or upload a photo and then see the Shop tab with a feed of Pins based on products identified in that image. Helpfully, it’ll only bring up items that are in stock, so there’s no disappointment in finding the perfect item only to discover you can’t actually get it. Every product Pin will link directly to the checkout page on the retailer’s site, too.

The Shop tab in Lens is the latest in a long line of features designed to make shopping on the platform easier. This particular addition builds on a tool rolled out in April, which brings up a feed of Pins based on search terms, and it complements the launch of the Pinterest app on Shopify, designed to make it easier for merchants to sell on the platform. According to Pinterest, around half the items snapped through Lens belong to the fashion or home décor category, so it makes sense that they should be more easily shoppable.   

In this article: Pinterest, shopping, shop, tab, Lens, search, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
25 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The first Atari VCS units should be ready by mid-June

The first Atari VCS units should be ready by mid-June

View
Image bricks some Android phones when used as wallpaper

Image bricks some Android phones when used as wallpaper

View
Scientists find the universe's 'missing matter' using mysterious cosmic bursts

Scientists find the universe's 'missing matter' using mysterious cosmic bursts

View
SpaceX's pioneering astronauts board the International Space Station

SpaceX's pioneering astronauts board the International Space Station

View
The best gifts for grads under $50

The best gifts for grads under $50

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr