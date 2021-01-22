Latest in Gear

Image credit: Pinterest

Pinterest adds eyeshadow to its virtual makeup kit

The app's Try On feature started with lipsticks.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Comments
36 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Pinterest
Pinterest

Sponsored Links

Pinterest has expanded its Try On feature with a new makeup category: eyeshadow. The app will now give you a way to virtually try on eyeshadow products from Lancome, YSL, Urban Decay and NYX Cosmetics. You can access the selection by tapping the Pinterest app’s Lens camera on your phone and choosing any of the 4,000 shades available. Since that many choices can be overwhelming, Pinterest is giving you the option to filter results based on your skintone. It will also show you recommended “related looks” for the products available.

The website first introduced the Try On feature last year with lipstick from Sephora, Urban Decay, NYX and Lancôme. Like those products, the eyeshadow you can try on are all purchasable — their pins even have a direct link to the retailer. Since there are now two types of products you can put on in augmented reality, you’ll now be able to toggle between lip and eye looks in the Lens camera.

Pinterest isn’t the only company that has recently launched an augmented reality offering that can help you shop makeup from the comfort of your home. Google also rolled out the ability to try lipsticks and eyeshadow from certain brands right on your Search results back in December. That one uses technology from L’Oreal-owned ModiFace and Perfect Corp to give you a way try products on yourself or on images of models with different skintones.

In this article: Pinterest, virtual makeup, augmented reality, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
36 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The Morning After: The Galaxy S21 reviews are in

The Morning After: The Galaxy S21 reviews are in

View
President Biden appoints 'world-class' cybersecurity team in wake of hacks

President Biden appoints 'world-class' cybersecurity team in wake of hacks

View
Microsoft increases Xbox Live Gold prices for new members

Microsoft increases Xbox Live Gold prices for new members

View
Put Bernie Sanders almost anywhere with this Google Street View app

Put Bernie Sanders almost anywhere with this Google Street View app

View
Samsung Galaxy S21 review: The best Android phone for the money

Samsung Galaxy S21 review: The best Android phone for the money

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr