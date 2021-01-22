Pinterest adds eyeshadow to its virtual makeup kit

Pinterest has expanded its Try On feature with a new makeup category: eyeshadow. The app will now give you a way to virtually try on eyeshadow products from Lancome, YSL, Urban Decay and NYX Cosmetics. You can access the selection by tapping the Pinterest app’s Lens camera on your phone and choosing any of the 4,000 shades available. Since that many choices can be overwhelming, Pinterest is giving you the option to filter results based on your skintone. It will also show you recommended “related looks” for the products available.

The website first introduced the Try On feature last year with lipstick from Sephora, Urban Decay, NYX and Lancôme. Like those products, the eyeshadow you can try on are all purchasable — their pins even have a direct link to the retailer. Since there are now two types of products you can put on in augmented reality, you’ll now be able to toggle between lip and eye looks in the Lens camera.