Quick Tap to Snap is a Pixel 6-first camera shortcut for Snapchat

In addition to camera features like Magic Eraser, Google's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro phones will have something special for Snapchat users. Snap CEO Evan Spiegel joined the company's Pixel 6 event on Tuesday to announce Quick Tap to Snap. The gesture allows you to access the Snapchat camera by tapping the back of the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro twice. Quick Tap launches the app into camera-only mode directly from the lockscreen. Once you've captured a Snap, you'll need to authenticate your identity to access the rest of the app.

Spiegel said Quick Tap to Snap makes the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro the fastest phones for capturing Snaps. He also said the company is working with Google to bring other Pixel-exclusive features like Live Translate to Snapchat. Once available, it will allow you and your friends to converse in 10 different languages with real-time translations. The two companies are also working together to launch exclusive augmented reality lenses.

Spiegel described Quick Tap to Snap as a "Pixel-first" feature, suggesting it will make its way to other devices at a later date. But securing an exclusive Snapchat feature, even if it's only a timed one, is still a big win for Google. A lot of Snapchat users, many of whom are teens, prefer the iPhone for the simple reason that the app works best on iOS. If this is the start of a better Snapchat experience on Android, it could do a lot to change that dynamic.

