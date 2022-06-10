Google Pixel 7 pre-orders at Amazon include a free $100 gift card

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

There are already good deals for Google's Pixel 7 family mere hours after its debut. Amazon is including a free $100 gift card when you order the regular Pixel 7 by October 24th at 2:59AM Eastern. And if you'd rather buy the Pixel 7 Pro, Amazon is offering a free $200 card. This applies regardless of capacity, so it might do the trick if you want to buy a case or wireless earbuds to go with the Android flagship.

Both Pixel 7 models deliver modest but welcome improvements. On top of a more powerful Tensor G2 chip suited to AI-heavy tasks, they promise upgraded camera quality versus the Pixel 6 (particularly for zoomed shots, selfies and video). The 7 Pro gets the most comprehensive update with a 5X telephoto camera that purportedly maintains sharp photography across multiple zoom levels. There are subtler tweaks, too, including a more hand-friendly 6.3-inch screen on the base 7 and a flatter, brighter (1,500-nit) 6.7-inch panel on the 7 Pro.

You probably won't want to upgrade from the Pixel 6 or other recent higher-end Android phones. If you're coming from an older device, though, the appeal is clear — either Pixel 7 variant is a capable, 'pure' Android handset that undercuts the price of some comparable rivals. The gift cards just make the switch a little easier.

