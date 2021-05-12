Google leaks its own 'Pixel Buds A-Series' with new fast pairing tech

There's no Google Store listing for the new buds, yet.
Richard Lawler
05.04.21
@Rjcc

Richard Lawler
R. Lawler
@Rjcc
May 4th, 2021
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 15: Rick Osterloh, SVP of devices and services at Google, discusses the new Google Pixel Buds ear pods during a Google launch event on October 15, 2019 in New York City. Google's new ear buds will be released in Spring 2020 and retail for $179. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Rick Osterloh, SVP of devices and services at Google, discusses the new Google Pixel Buds ear pods during a Google launch event on October 15, 2019 in New York City. Drew Angerer via Getty Images

The official Android Twitter account just revealed some previously unannounced new audio hardware, by tweeting (and then deleting) a post about the Pixel Buds A-Series. The post itself didn't say much about the new earbuds other than that they include Google's new fast Bluetooth pairing experience that is already rolling out in the new Fitbit Luxe wearable.

Pixel Buds Series A
Google

9to5Google spotted the tweet, and has reported on a number of rumors about upcoming Pixel Buds, which may ship in new white and green colors along with their updated Bluetooth hardware. The "A" designation could imply that they'll come in at a lower price point than their predecessors that launched at $179, but the rumors indicate their touch controls will still be the same. Google's virtual I/O conference is scheduled to start on May 18th, and perhaps we'll get some confirmed information about these then, if not sooner. 

