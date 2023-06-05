Play as Elephant Mario in 'Super Mario Bros. Wonder' on October 20th It's a bright 2D sidescroller coming to Nintendo Switch.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder, a new but classic adventure featuring Mario and friends, is coming to Nintendo Switch on October 20th, 2023. The new game is a 2D sidescroller with busy, bright environments and plenty of secrets to uncover, starring Mario, Luigi, Toad, Princess Peach, Princess Daisy and Yoshi as playable characters. It also introduces Mario's newest power-up, which transforms him into Elephant Mario. Why not, you know?

Nintendo describes Super Mario Bros. Wonder as the next evolution of the series' traditional 2D sidescrolling mechanics.

"When you touch a Wonder Flower in the game, the wonders of the world unlock — pipes could come alive, hordes of enemies may appear, characters might change their looks, for example — transforming the gameplay in unpredictable ways," Nintendo says in a press release.

Pre-orders are live now for Super Mario Bros. Wonder.