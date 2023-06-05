Sponsored Links

Play as Elephant Mario in 'Super Mario Bros. Wonder' on October 20th

It's a bright 2D sidescroller coming to Nintendo Switch.

Elephant Mario in Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Nintendo
Jessica Conditt
Jessica Conditt|@JessConditt|June 21, 2023 10:58 AM

Super Mario Bros. Wonder, a new but classic adventure featuring Mario and friends, is coming to Nintendo Switch on October 20th, 2023. The new game is a 2D sidescroller with busy, bright environments and plenty of secrets to uncover, starring Mario, Luigi, Toad, Princess Peach, Princess Daisy and Yoshi as playable characters. It also introduces Mario's newest power-up, which transforms him into Elephant Mario. Why not, you know?

Nintendo describes Super Mario Bros. Wonder as the next evolution of the series' traditional 2D sidescrolling mechanics.

"When you touch a Wonder Flower in the game, the wonders of the world unlock — pipes could come alive, hordes of enemies may appear, characters might change their looks, for example — transforming the gameplay in unpredictable ways," Nintendo says in a press release. 

Pre-orders are live now for Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Play as Elephant Mario in 'Super Mario Bros. Wonder' on October 20th
news
sgf 2023
gaming
super mario bros wonder
nintendo
switch