Plex Arcade features a bunch of old-school Atari games

Media streaming service Plex is moving beyond TV, movies, audio and photos. Starting today, you can play a bunch of Atari games through a Plex Arcade subscription. Plex has teamed up with Parsec to offer classics like Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command and Super Breakout. You'll also be able to add your own game ROMs and emulators to your library.

You can stream the games to Android (mobile and TV), iOS, tvOS or the Chrome browser. They should be playable with almost any Bluetooth controller you can connect to those devices.