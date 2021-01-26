Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Plex

Plex Arcade features a bunch of old-school Atari games

You can also add your own ROMs and emulators to your server.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
2h ago
Comments
57 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Plex Arcade
Plex

Media streaming service Plex is moving beyond TV, movies, audio and photos. Starting today, you can play a bunch of Atari games through a Plex Arcade subscription. Plex has teamed up with Parsec to offer classics like Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command and Super Breakout. You'll also be able to add your own game ROMs and emulators to your library.

You can stream the games to Android (mobile and TV), iOS, tvOS or the Chrome browser. They should be playable with almost any Bluetooth controller you can connect to those devices. 

There are a couple of catches, however. After a seven-day trial, Plex Arcade costs $3/month for those with a Plex Pass and $5/month as a standalone subscription. You'll need to be running your Plex media server on Windows or macOS since Parsec doesn't support Linux or other platforms. Still, if you somehow happen to have acquired some classic game ROMs, Plex Arcade could be a handy way to play them on your TV, phone or tablet.

In this article: plex, atari, streaming, parsec, roms, android, ios, tvos, chrome, emulators, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
57 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Sony's A1 is a $6,500 50MP camera that shoots 30fps bursts and 8K video

Sony's A1 is a $6,500 50MP camera that shoots 30fps bursts and 8K video

View
iOS 14.4 rolls out with Bluetooth audio monitoring

iOS 14.4 rolls out with Bluetooth audio monitoring

View
‘Babylon 5 Remastered’ now available to buy, or stream on HBO Max

‘Babylon 5 Remastered’ now available to buy, or stream on HBO Max

View
Chrome OS 88 turns your Chromebook into an impromptu smart display

Chrome OS 88 turns your Chromebook into an impromptu smart display

View
The East Coast suffered major internet connection issues this afternoon

The East Coast suffered major internet connection issues this afternoon

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr