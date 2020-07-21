Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Plex

Plex adds more than 80 free live TV channels

And some of them you may have heard of.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
In its quest to enable more content access in more places, Plex has added a variety of free streaming options and even made live TV service available at no cost for several months. If you don’t want to plug in an antenna, then now it has a solution for you too: free live TV channels.

It would sound like a bit of a departure from the service’s original aim of streaming your media around to different devices — remember when it was an XBMC spinoff? — but now these streaming channel bundles are just a part of the landscape. TiVo+, Vizio and Roku all have versions of the setup, and now Plex does too — check out the full set up here.

If you use the media center software as the center of your entertainment life, then it adds a number of easy options you can access without spending a dime or resorting to piracy. Some of the names are recognizable, like Fubo Sports, Reuters, Toon Goggles, Mav TV or The Bob Ross Channel, while others focus on assorted music video or documentary niches. Either way, it’s all free, so don’t hesitate to check it out, and if you do have an antenna hooked up, then it will blend right in with those broadcast TV sources.

