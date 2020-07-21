Plex adds more than 80 free live TV channels

In its quest to enable more content access in more places, Plex has added a variety of free streaming options and even made live TV service available at no cost for several months. If you don’t want to plug in an antenna, then now it has a solution for you too: free live TV channels.

Plex

It would sound like a bit of a departure from the service’s original aim of streaming your media around to different devices — remember when it was an XBMC spinoff? — but now these streaming channel bundles are just a part of the landscape. TiVo+, Vizio and Roku all have versions of the setup, and now Plex does too — check out the full set up here.