    Podcast: Bill Nye discusses VR, science and climate change

    Also, some tips and best practices ahead of Prime Day.
    Cherlynn Low, @cherlynnlow
    50m ago
    The legendary Bill Nye joins our hosts Cherlynn and Devindra on this week’s episode to discuss his new VR Science Kit, as well as climate change, the postal service and the Trump administration’s stance on science. “Uncle Bill,” as we’re allowed to call him (sparingly), also talked about TikTok as a learning platform and the internet as a public service in one of the most fun interviews we’ve ever conducted. Then, commerce editor Valentina Palladino shares some advice on how to prepare for Amazon’s upcoming Prime Day on October 13th and 14th.

    Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    • Bill Nye (The Science Guy!) joins us to talk about VR learning, science leadership, and climate change – 1:05

    • A Prime Day primer with commerce editor Valentina Palladino – 23:24

    • Working On – 36:08

    • Picks – 41:22

    Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar
    Producer: Ben Ellman
    Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

