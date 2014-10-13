Podcast: Bill Nye discusses VR, science and climate change

The legendary Bill Nye joins our hosts Cherlynn and Devindra on this week’s episode to discuss his new VR Science Kit, as well as climate change, the postal service and the Trump administration’s stance on science. “Uncle Bill,” as we’re allowed to call him (sparingly), also talked about TikTok as a learning platform and the internet as a public service in one of the most fun interviews we’ve ever conducted. Then, commerce editor Valentina Palladino shares some advice on how to prepare for Amazon’s upcoming Prime Day on October 13th and 14th.

