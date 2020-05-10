'Population One' is the best VR battle royale yet

We've seen a few attempts at battle royale shooters in VR, like Virtual Battlegrounds and Rec Royale, but so far they haven't managed to capture the hectic magic of Fortnite and Apex Legends. It's often too clunky to traverse large maps, and matching up with other players can be a pain since there aren't many headsets out there. Just when I was ready to give up on finding the ideal virtual reality battle royale, I played BigBox VR's Population One, which wasted no time winning me over.
While it looks like a Fortnite clone on the surface -- the building mechanic makes that particularly glaring -- Population One adds its own unique elements for VR. Every surface in the game is climbable, even the enormous tower at the center of the map. And you'll be doing a lot of climbing, since you can also glide across the map by holding out your arms. What's most compelling is that the game will offer crossplay with every major PC VR headset platform -- Oculus Quest (1 and 2), Oculus Rift, SteamVR and Windows Mixed Reality -- when it launches this fall for $30. (Sorry PlayStation VR owners, you're out of luck this time.)