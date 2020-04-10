Engadget Podcast
    Engadget Podcast: Quibi and a chat with 'Devs' creator Alex Garland

    Maybe mobile only video will work this time?
    Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
    44m ago
    Do you even Quibi, bro? This week, Devindra chats with TechCrunch’s Anthony Ha about Quibi, the mobile video startup from Hollywood producer Jeffrey Katzenberg. Is it any good? (Spoiler: Not really.) And what does it mean for the future of mobile only video? Also, Devindra interviews Alex Garland, the director of Annihilation and Ex Machina, about his new FX series Devs, a trippy exploration of free will in the quantum computing era.

    Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    Credits

    Host: Devindra Hardawar

    Guest: Anthony Ha

    Producer: Ben Ellman
    Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

    In this article: Quibi, Alex Garland, Devs, mobile video, podcast, engadgetpodcast, news, entertainment, gear
