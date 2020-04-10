Engadget Podcast: Quibi and a chat with 'Devs' creator Alex Garland

Do you even Quibi, bro? This week, Devindra chats with TechCrunch’s Anthony Ha about Quibi, the mobile video startup from Hollywood producer Jeffrey Katzenberg. Is it any good? (Spoiler: Not really.) And what does it mean for the future of mobile only video? Also, Devindra interviews Alex Garland, the director of Annihilation and Ex Machina, about his new FX series Devs, a trippy exploration of free will in the quantum computing era.

