Latest in Gaming

Image credit: The Pokémon Company

‘Pokémon Café Mix’ is a puzzler and café management game in one

It’s coming to mobile and Switch simultaneously.
Marc DeAngelis
58m ago
Comments
19 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Pokémon Cafe Mix
The Pokémon Company

New Pokémon Snap was the highlight from today’s Pokémon Presents streaming event, but Pokémon Café Mix could be a fun and casual game for fans of the series. It takes the typical formula of café games -- in which the player solves relatively simple matching and organizing puzzles to fulfill orders -- but mixes in Pokémon-style elements. As you build up the success of your café, characters can join you to help complete puzzles, new brewing tools can expand your menu and larger spaces can allow for a bigger clientele.

 Notably, the game will be out on iOS, Android and Switch on the same day. The closest Nintendo has come to a simultaneous release on mobile platforms and consoles seems to be Pokémon Quest, though that game had a one-month gap between the two.

Pokémon Café Mix is free to download, but has optional in-game purchases. It will be out on June 24th. Hopefully the game’s simple mechanics and cute graphics style will tide fans over while we wait for more details about New Pokémon Snap.

In this article: Pokemon, pokemon presents, pokemon cafe mix, mobile games, ios, android, switch, nintendo switch, nintendo, the pokemon company, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
19 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
T-Mobile offers an explanation for its twelve-hour outage on Monday

T-Mobile offers an explanation for its twelve-hour outage on Monday

View
'DeepFaceDrawing' AI can turn simple sketches into detailed photo portraits

'DeepFaceDrawing' AI can turn simple sketches into detailed photo portraits

View
'Fortnite' Chapter 2 Season 3 features Aquaman and rideable sharks

'Fortnite' Chapter 2 Season 3 features Aquaman and rideable sharks

View
Google optimizes its WiFi routers for slow internet connections

Google optimizes its WiFi routers for slow internet connections

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr