Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Pokémon Go

'Pokémon Go' gets AR Mapping tasks to enable more realistic effects

Niantic will use the data to make Pokémon interact with real-world objects.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Comments
32 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Pokémon Go
Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go players may see a new tag marking some PokéStops next time they check the app. Niantic has officially launched AR Mapping tasks for level 20 Trainers and up, almost five months after the company announced that it’s launching the feature. When they spin a PokéStop marked with the “AR Mapping” tag, they’ll get a Field Research task that will require them to open the AR scanning screen and to explore the area.

Niantic first announced that it’s working on a PokéStop Scan feature back in May in an effort to improve Pokémon Go’s augmented reality effects. By getting players to scan locations, the developer will get what it needs to be able to create 3D maps of PokéStops. They can then use that data to make critters interact with real—world objects, so they can hide behind a tree trunk instead of just float in front of it. Niantic started testing the better AR effects feature called “Reality Blending” back in May, as well, though it’s limited to users with certain newer Android phones.

The developer says good scans last 20 to 30 seconds and keep the PokéStop in the center of the frame. It’s also encouraging users to walk a full 360 degrees around the location. Niantic Kids accounts won’t have access to the feature yet, even for level 20 Trainers — that’s most likely a good thing, since there’s still a pandemic happening — but parents will get the option to toggle it on in the future.

In this article: Pokémon Go, AR Mapping tasks, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
32 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

AOC's 'Among Us' Twitch stream peaked at over 435,000 viewers

AOC's 'Among Us' Twitch stream peaked at over 435,000 viewers

View
LG's rollable OLED TV goes on sale for $87,000

LG's rollable OLED TV goes on sale for $87,000

View
Cyberpunk 2077's dialogue was lip-synced by AI

Cyberpunk 2077's dialogue was lip-synced by AI

View
GMC's 1000HP Hummer EV is an 'all-electric supertruck'

GMC's 1000HP Hummer EV is an 'all-electric supertruck'

View
iPhone 12 and 12 Pro review: Apple enters the 5G era

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro review: Apple enters the 5G era

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr