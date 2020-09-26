Latest in Gear

Image credit: Polestar

Polestar will put its eco-friendly Precept car into production

It includes semi-autonomous features and a green interior.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Polestar Precept concept car
Polestar

Polestar’s Precept won’t suffer the same grim fate as many concept cars. The Volvo sibling has revealed that it will turn the Precept into a production car after a strong public response. While Polestar didn’t say just how the mass-produced version would differ, it expected “much” of the concept’s sustainable design to reach the electric vehicle you can buy.

The firm said it would build the Precept at a new carbon neutral facility in China. There wasn’t any mention of when production would start.

The Precept’s cabin uses a slew of recycled and reclaimed material, including plastic bottles, cork vinyl and fishing nets. You’ll also find a flax composite in both the interior and exterior. However, it’s also a reflection of Polestar’s goals for semi-autonomous driving. LiDAR offers “increased driving assistance,” while the grille from the Polestar 2 has been replaced with a camera and radar sensors.

The Precept also has a sleeker, more original look than the Polestar 2, which was based on the Volvo Concept 40.2.

It’s not shocking that Polestar would manufacture the Precept. It’s still a young standalone brand with just two vehicles in its stable — this could be a more upscale option for those who want a pure EV. It also has obvious competition from rivals like Tesla. The Precept won’t necessarily offer a direct challenge to cars like the Model S, but it could provide a viable alternative.

In this article: Polestar, Volvo, Geely, Precept, concept cars, cars, transportation, ev, Electric car, Electric vehicle, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
