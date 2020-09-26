Polestar will put its eco-friendly Precept car into production

Polestar’s Precept won’t suffer the same grim fate as many concept cars. The Volvo sibling has revealed that it will turn the Precept into a production car after a strong public response. While Polestar didn’t say just how the mass-produced version would differ, it expected “much” of the concept’s sustainable design to reach the electric vehicle you can buy.
The firm said it would build the Precept at a new carbon neutral facility in China. There wasn’t any mention of when production would start.