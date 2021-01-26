Polk Audio claims React is the 'most advanced Alexa-enabled soundbar'

Polk Audio has revealed its latest smart soundbar, which includes several Alexa-powered features. Polk React has four far-field microphones to help it pick up your voice commands even when it’s blasting audio from an action movie.

The $249 soundbar has Alexa multi-room support, so you can link it to other Alexa-enabled speakers throughout your home and listen to the same song on all of them. React includes Alexa’s voice call and intercom feature, and you can use it to control other smart home devices. It also has Bluetooth support and presets for certain modes like movies and music.