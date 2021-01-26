Latest in Gear

Image credit: Polk Audio

Polk Audio claims React is the 'most advanced Alexa-enabled soundbar'

The $249 soundbar supports Dolby Digital and STS 5.1 virtual surround sound.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
4h ago
Polk React soundbar
Polk Audio

Polk Audio has revealed its latest smart soundbar, which includes several Alexa-powered features. Polk React has four far-field microphones to help it pick up your voice commands even when it’s blasting audio from an action movie.

The $249 soundbar has Alexa multi-room support, so you can link it to other Alexa-enabled speakers throughout your home and listen to the same song on all of them. React includes Alexa’s voice call and intercom feature, and you can use it to control other smart home devices. It also has Bluetooth support and presets for certain modes like movies and music.

Polk React soundbar as depicted in a living room
Polk Audio

On the audio front, React supports Dolby Digital and STS 5.1 virtual surround sound. You can pair it with other Polk speakers (such as the $199 SR2 wireless surround speakers and $199 React Sub seven-inch subwoofer) to build a true surround sound system. The soundbar has USB, TV optical and HDMI ARC ports.

Polk generally makes decent speakers. While React doesn't have Dolby Atmos support unlike some other soundbars, it should provide better audio than most TVs' standard speakers without having to break the bank.

