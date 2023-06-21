Popular subreddits welcomed porn content to protest Reddit's API changes

While most subreddits that went dark to oppose the website's API changes are now live and active again, some moderators aren't done protesting the changes on the platform. As The Verge reports, several popular subreddits that historically prohibited porn have started allowing users to post NSFW or Not Safe For Work content. These communities include r/interestingasfuck, r/TIHI (Thanks, I Hate It), r/mildlyinteresting and r/videos.

In r/TIHI's case, for instance, a stickied post says the subreddit is removing a rule that forbids extreme NSFW content and will now welcome them, as long as they're legal under US law. A similar post on r/interestingasfuck lists a smaller and less restrictive set of new rules, including labeling whether a post is NSFW or not and prohibiting sexual content with minors. By allowing their subreddits to be filled with posts deemed not safe for work, the moderators have made sure that Reddit can't monetize them. NSFW subreddits haven't been eligible for ad targeting in years, and the website doesn't allow ads for adult-oriented products, as well.

Reddit's response to the situation has been swift — administrators have reportedly removed whole moderating teams for communities that have labeled themselves NSFW. If you take a look at the r/interestingasfuck and r/TIHI subreddits, you'll see that their moderator boxes are empty, save for a note that says "This subreddit is unmoderated. Visit r/redditrequest to request it." Reddit spokesperson Tim Rathschmidt told The Verge: "Moderators incorrectly marking a community as NSFW is a violation of both our Content Policy and Moderator Code of Conduct."

The other subreddits mentioned now have a full moderating team and no longer have explicit posts. It's unclear whether the mods themselves decided to go back to regular programming or whether they were forced to do so. Several r/mildlyinteresting moderators told the publication that while it's true they were locked out of their subreddits by a Reddit admin, they were reinstated by a different administrator. Said admin reversed the seven-day suspension they got, as well.

All these events stemmed from Reddit's decision to start charging access to its API. Reddit was originally targeting companies scraping the website for content used to train Large Language Models for generative AI, but its decision also affects thousands of third-party clients and apps that tie into the platform, including ones with moderation tools. Thousands of communities protested the move by setting their subreddits private and making them inaccessible.

Reddit CEO Steve Huffman, however, was unmoved by the protest and told the NPR: "It's a small group that's very upset, and there's no way around that. We made a business decision that upset them." He also told NBC News that he plans to allow ordinary users to vote moderators out more easily based on their decisions. A company representative echoed that sentiment in a post on the website and added: "If a moderator team unanimously decides to stop moderating, we will invite new, active moderators to keep these spaces open and accessible to users"